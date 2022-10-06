Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $22,799.70.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $69.13. 461,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,821. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

