Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 966,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,938. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

