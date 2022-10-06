Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 966,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,938. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

