Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,897,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 13th, Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of LFLY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFLY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

