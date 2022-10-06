Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells 1,268 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 14,163.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 983,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,982,455.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVCM traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 10.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,386. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.15. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.73 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 18.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EverCommerce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

