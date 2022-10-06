Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

