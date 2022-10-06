Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
