Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Buys $114,208.02 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IGMS opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
