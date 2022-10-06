Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($186.18).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CBG stock traded up GBX 4.03 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 964.53 ($11.65). The stock had a trading volume of 158,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,808. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($18.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,048.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,079.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.18.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

