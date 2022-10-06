Insider Buying: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Purchases £20,055 in Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Robinson acquired 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,055 ($24,232.72).

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 415 ($5.01) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 535.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 539.32. Anpario plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 710 ($8.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,804.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

