Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stake Decreased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets accounts for 2.3% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ingles Markets worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 824,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.59. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.