Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,632. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

