Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 11,970 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

