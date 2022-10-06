Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 56,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

