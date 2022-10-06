Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $223.28. 8,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,531 shares of company stock worth $51,874,937 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

