Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.27. 161,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,644,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

