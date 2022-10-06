Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 1,498,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

