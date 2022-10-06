Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 77,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $46.05. 18,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

