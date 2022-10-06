Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 8,216 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

