Impossible Finance Launchpad Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Impossible Finance Launchpad token can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance Launchpad has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $80,041.00 worth of Impossible Finance Launchpad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance Launchpad has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Impossible Finance Launchpad

Impossible Finance Launchpad’s launch date was August 18th, 2021. Impossible Finance Launchpad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 tokens. Impossible Finance Launchpad’s official Twitter account is @impossiblefi. The official website for Impossible Finance Launchpad is impossible.finance. Impossible Finance Launchpad’s official message board is medium.com/impossiblefinance.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance Launchpad

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance Launchpad (IDIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Impossible Finance Launchpad has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 45,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Impossible Finance Launchpad is 0.07770074 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $64,869.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://impossible.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance Launchpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance Launchpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance Launchpad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

