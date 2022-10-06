ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 3.9%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88. 74,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,862,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 457,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 375,249 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $12,984,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,652,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.