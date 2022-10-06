Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454,285 shares during the quarter. Identiv makes up about 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of Identiv worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,306. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a P/E ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Identiv from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

