iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Trading Down 10.9%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

iCo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03.

About iCo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Satellos Bioscience, Inc is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.