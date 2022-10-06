HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.04. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1,004 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

