HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.04. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1,004 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
