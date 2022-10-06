Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

