humanDAO Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (HDAO)

humanDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One humanDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. humanDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $36,448.00 worth of humanDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, humanDAO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

About humanDAO

humanDAO is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2021. humanDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,928,327 tokens. The official message board for humanDAO is medium.com/@thehumandao. humanDAO’s official website is humandao.org. humanDAO’s official Twitter account is @humandao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

humanDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “humanDAO (HDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. humanDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of humanDAO is 0.01302779 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $512.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humandao.org.”

