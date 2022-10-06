Hudi (HUDI) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Hudi (HUDI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Hudi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Hudi has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $98,169.00 worth of Hudi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hudi token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Hudi Profile

Hudi was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Hudi’s official website is humandataincome.com. The Reddit community for Hudi is https://reddit.com/r/hudi. Hudi’s official Twitter account is @humandataincome and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hudi’s official message board is medium.com/humandataincome.

Buying and Selling Hudi

According to CryptoCompare, “Hudi (HUDI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hudi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hudi is 0.22757087 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54,646.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humandataincome.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hudi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hudi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hudi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

