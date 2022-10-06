HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 475.20 ($5.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.68. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 408 ($4.93) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

