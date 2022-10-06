HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $77,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $2,995,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of HP by 28.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of HP by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

