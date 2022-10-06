Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48). 73,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 361,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £168.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

