Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $177.81 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

