Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises about 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GSK by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $11,466,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE GSK traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 149,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.