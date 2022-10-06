Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,098 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises about 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GSK by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 247,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $11,466,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 149,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

