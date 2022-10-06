Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,192. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

