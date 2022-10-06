Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,642 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 97,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,662. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

