Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.37. 130,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.