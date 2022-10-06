Hiroki (HIRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,109.00

Hiroki (HIRO) traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Hiroki has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiroki token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hiroki has a total market capitalization of $129,814.39 and approximately $11,109.00 worth of Hiroki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Hiroki launched on July 1st, 2022. Hiroki’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,816,667,684 tokens. The official website for Hiroki is www.hirokitoken.com. Hiroki’s official Twitter account is @hirokitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hiroki (HIRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hiroki has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hiroki is 0.0000176 USD and is up 12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $989.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hirokitoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiroki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiroki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiroki using one of the exchanges listed above.

