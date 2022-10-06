Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT Lowered to SEK 100 at Barclays

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 264,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,231. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.