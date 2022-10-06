Herbee 24 Hour Volume Hits $541,736.00 (BEE)

Herbee (BEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Herbee has a market cap of $1.74 million and $541,736.00 worth of Herbee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Herbee token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Herbee has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.22 or 1.00049831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051948 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064608 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

About Herbee

Herbee (BEE) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Herbee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Herbee is www.herbee.co.kr. Herbee’s official Twitter account is @herbeecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Herbee (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Herbee has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Herbee is 0.34685775 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $121,877.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herbee.co.kr/.”

