Helen Stephens Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.6 %

CSX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,218. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.