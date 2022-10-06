Helen Stephens Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 6,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

