Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 706.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 2.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 1.62% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $55.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.