Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $115.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helen of Troy traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $102.09. 3,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HELE. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

