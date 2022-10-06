Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.61. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.