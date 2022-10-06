HedgePay (HPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,477.00

HedgePay (HPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. HedgePay has a total market capitalization of $216,405.48 and $49,477.00 worth of HedgePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgePay has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One HedgePay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.99 or 1.00007883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

HedgePay Token Profile

HedgePay (CRYPTO:HPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2022. HedgePay’s total supply is 108,570,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,057,693 tokens. The official website for HedgePay is hedgepay.org. HedgePay’s official Twitter account is @hedgepay_. The Reddit community for HedgePay is https://reddit.com/r/hedgepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HedgePay

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgePay (HPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HedgePay has a current supply of 108,570,608 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HedgePay is 0.00211854 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgepay.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

