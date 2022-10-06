Hector Network Price Up 4% This Week (HEC)

Hector Network (HEC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Hector Network has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $509,459.00 worth of Hector Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hector Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hector Network token can now be purchased for $9.11 or 0.00044817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

About Hector Network

Hector Network was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Hector Network’s total supply is 2,845,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,396,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Hector Network is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hector Network is hector.network. Hector Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hector_network. Hector Network’s official Twitter account is @hector_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hector Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hector Network (HEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hector Network has a current supply of 2,845,689 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hector Network is 9.26862937 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $461,506.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hector.network.”

