Heavenland (HTO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Heavenland (HTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Heavenland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Heavenland has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Heavenland has a market cap of $1.18 million and $102,638.00 worth of Heavenland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heavenland Profile

Heavenland was first traded on May 4th, 2022. Heavenland’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,998 tokens. Heavenland’s official website is heavenland.io. Heavenland’s official Twitter account is @heavenland_io.

Heavenland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heavenland (HTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Heavenland has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Heavenland is 0.1182311 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $84,477.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heavenland.io.”

