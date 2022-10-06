Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

