Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $9,677,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

