Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

