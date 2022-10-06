Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53.91 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

