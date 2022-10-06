Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

