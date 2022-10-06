Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

